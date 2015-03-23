New York Senator Chuck Schumer calls for an investigation into Lumber Liquidators' flooring

Sen. (D-New York) Chuck Schumer has asked for an investigation into some wood products sold by Lumber Liquidators.

Schumer’s office announced Sunday that the Consumer Product Safety Commission should look into “the safety of Chinese-imported wood flooring material from Lumber Liquidators, and to initiate recalls or other disciplinary action if the product is found to be dangerous.”

The move stems from a recent “60 Minutes” report that suggests samples of Lumber Liquidators’ Chinese-made laminate flooring sold in New York “did not meet key environmental standards.”

Among them are concerns that the samples tested in Lumber Liquidators’ New York stores “contains unsafe levels of formaldehyde, a dangerous carcinogen that can also cause short- and long-term respiratory problems.”

Schumer showed particular concern for rebuilt New York properties that may have had potentially hazardous wood laminate installed after Superstorm Sandy. Lumber Liquidators responded by offering free air quality tests to customers.

Schumer also cites the same “60 Minutes” report, which suggested the Chinese mills producing the Lumber Liquidators wood product “were not actually complying with [California’s] emission requirements.” This despite some of the company’s products being labelled “CARB 2 Compliant.”

The senator has additionally asked for an FTC inquiry to see if Lumber Liquidators used “unfair and deceptive practices” by using those compliance labels.

Lumber Liquidators has had a rough few weeks since the safety allegations were revealed, falling 7.5% in the nine days after the “60 Minutes” report aired March 1. Some investors are also vying that the stock is worth $US0.

Previously, Sen. (D-Florida) Bill Nelson had called for government agencies to test the company’s flooring.

