Top ranking Senate Democrat reacts to Donald Trump's looming gun-control meeting with the NRA

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer mocked Donald Trump’s planned meeting with the National Rifle Association at a Thursday press conference.

“Donald Trump, like the Republicans, is talking the talk,” Schumer told reporters. “But he ain’t walking the walk.”

“He’s going to meet with the NRA,” Schumer dismissively said. “Well, our Republican colleagues have been doing that for decades. What’s he going to come out saying? ‘Oh, the NRA and I agree that terrorists shouldn’t have guns’ but then do nothing about it or fight it?”

He called legislation backed by the NRA, such as Texas Sen. John Cornyn’s measure to combat suspected terrorists purchasing weapons a “smokescreen.”

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that he “will be meeting with the NRA” to talk “about not allowing people on the terrorist watch list, or the no fly list, to buy guns.”

Senate Democrats are trying to revive gun control legislation, centered around a bill sponsored by California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, that would prohibit people on terror watch lists from purchasing weapons. The counterargument to the bill is that, since anyone can be placed on this list without a trial, it would revoke a constitutional right without due process.

The recent push for added gun control comes after the terror attack in Orlando. At least 49 people were killed after a 29-year-old gunman, who pledged allegiance to ISIS, opened fire in a gay nightclub early Sunday morning.

NOW WATCH: 11 facts that show how different Russia is from the rest of the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.