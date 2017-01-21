Chuck Schumer takes subtle shots at Trump just feet away from him during inauguration speech

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered a fiery speech during the inauguration on Friday that appeared to take subtle digs at President Donald Trump.

With the then president-elect sitting just several feet away, the Democratic senator acknowledged that Americans “live in a challenging and tumultuous times,” citing “a fractured media, a politics frequently consumed by rancor.”

The minority leader proceeded to highlight many of the minority communities that at times Trump disparaged during the 2016 presidential campaign. Schumer particularly highlighted immigrants — whom Trump occasionally dubbed “rapists” — and people with disabilities.

“We face threats foreign and domestic. In such times, faith in our government our institutions and even our country can erode. Despite these challenges, I stand here today confident in this great country for one reason, you the American people,” Schumer said.

He continued: “Whatever our race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity. Whether we are immigrant or native born. Whether we live with disabilities or do not. In wealth or in poverty, we are all exceptional in our commonly held, yet fierce devotion to our country.”

Schumer celebrated the transition but emphasised equal protections for Americans.

“Today we celebrate one of democracy’s core attributes: The peaceful transfer of power. And everyday, we stand up for core democratic principles enshrined in the constitution. The rule of law, equal protection for all under law, the freedom of speech, press, religion. The things that make America, America.

Some observers interpreted the speech as a subtle dig at Trump:

Schumer’s speech wasn’t particularly well received by the crowd. Many booed as the minority leader warned of the challenges of a divided nation.

Some of Trump’s biggest boosters complained about the speech online.

Chuck Schumer now gives the ceremonial subtweet.

— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) January 20, 2017

Sen. Chuck Schumer delivering the pre-Trump-address rebuttal

— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) January 20, 2017

It shouldn’t be a subtweet for Schumer to be like “disabled people are people,” but we are inaugurating Donald Trump.

— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 20, 2017

Who invited Chuck Schumer to waffle on about social justice nonsense? #Inauguration

— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 20, 2017

