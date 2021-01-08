Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer says Trump should be removed by office by 25th Amendment or impeachment

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York called for President Trump to be removed from office with the invocation of the 25th Amendment or impeachment.

On Wednesday, Trump incited a violent mob of rioters to breach the Capitol and force both chambers of Congress to go into recess as members evacuated for their safety.

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer,” Schumer said in a Thursday statement.

“The quickest and most effective way â€” it can be done today â€” to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment,” he said. “If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

Schumer is set to soon become the Senate’s majority leader thanks to Democratic Senators-elect Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock flipping two Senate seats in Georgia, which will bring the composition of the Senate to 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.

Trump was impeached by the House once before in December 2019 on articles of abusing his office and obstructing Congress over charges that he withheld military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to pressure the government to openly investigate then-2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

The Republican-controlled US Senate acquitted Trump on both articles in January 2020.

Shortly after the violent insurrection, multiple members of Congress called for Trump to either be impeached again or for the cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment.

