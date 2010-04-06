Morgan Stanley Board Member Whose Mistress Put Up A Billboard About Their Relationship Leaves Company

Morgan Stanley (MS) board member and Oracle (ORCL) co-President Chuck Phillips Jr. will be leaving Morgan’s board and will not seek re-election according to Bloomberg.



Phillips is leaving in the aftermath of an embarrassing scandal where by his ex-girlfriend put up a huge billboard in Times Square about their relationship.

No word on whether it’s connected.

