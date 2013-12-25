Chuck Norris Spoofs Jean-Claude Van Damme's 'Epic Split' Commercial With Christmas Split On Planes

Chuck Norris parodied Jean Claude Van Damme’s now famous “Epic Split” Volvo truck commercial by re-creating the stunt with two aeroplanes and nearly a dozen men balanced on his head in the shape of a Christmas tree.

The new video was created as a holiday greeting from Hungarian animation firm, Delov Digital.

While Van Damme’s initial stunt was real, Norris’ is a CGI parody. Watch below:

Now watch the original:

