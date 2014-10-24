Here's The Letter Chuck Norris Sent Out Asking For Political Donations 'Because I Said So'

Chuck Norris, the martial artist and star of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” is demanding people give their money to the Lone Star State’s GOP gubernatorial candidate, Greg Abbott.

Norris, who has spoken out on behalf of conservative candidates in the past, endorsed Abbott on Wednesday. One day later, Norris sent out his first fundraising email to Abbott’s supporters.

It was far from your standard request for donations.

The message capitalised on the internet meme associated with Norris, which involves descriptions of Norris performing incredible feats of strength that often bend the rules of space and time.

In the email, which included a GIF, Norris suggests donors should give to Abbott “because I said so.”

Check out the uniquely Chuck Norris donation solicitation below.

[Supporter],

It’s been said that guns have two enemies… rust, and politicians.

Anti-gun politicians — like President Obama and his allies.

Greg Abbott needs your help to protect our Second Amendment rights — and our other rights guaranteed to us by the Constitution. Join me in supporting Greg Abbott by making a contribution.

There are some liberals here in Texas who want to impose restrictive gun control in our state, from limiting concealed carry laws to banning gun shows on city property.

That’s just backwards.

But if he’s elected governor, Greg Abbott will make sure that the next four years in Texas don’t look like the last six years under Barack Obama.

So [Supporter], get out and vote for Greg Abbott — and contribute to his campaign today — because I said so.

And, because Greg Abbott has the vision and the plan to make Texas an even better place to live for future generations.

Sincerely,

Chuck Norris

