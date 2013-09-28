'Big Bang Theory' Emmy Loser Posts His Would-Be Acceptance Speech

Time Chuck Lorre wrote down to remember to breathe and thank the cast and crew.

Chuck Lorre, the prolific

co-creator/executive producer behind “The Big Bang Theory,” was prepared to win an Emmy Sunday night — but he didn’t.

Instead, Lorre used the show’s season seven premiere to release the acceptance speech he would have given had the CBS series won its first best comedy Emmy.

Titled “The Emmy Speech That Stayed in My Pocket,” Lorre posted the sentiments to his website.

In it, he reminds himself to breathe and thanks the TV Academy, the cast, the crew, new showrunner Steve Molaro, and guest star Bob Newhart, whose season six role as Professor Proton earned him his first ever Emmy win.

Check out Lorre’s photo of his handwritten notes to himself:

Here’s his notes on the super successful “Big Bang Theory” below:

But “BBT” did win one of the three awards it was nominated for during Sunday’s show — actor Jim Parsons won for lead actor in a comedy.

The show became TV’s top scripted comedy in the key adults 18-49 demographic during its sixth season, thanks in part to syndicated repeats airing on TBS.

