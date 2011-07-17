Check Out UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell's $1.3 Million House

Photo: Courtesy of Zillow.com

Although he’s best known as a UFC — Ultimate Fighting Champion — Hall of Famer who easily defeated opponents, Chuck Liddell also tried his hand at a less violent sport with a stint on Dancing with the Stars in 2009.

Chuck Liddell’s home is for sale on the San Luis Obispo real estate market for $1.2 million. Although “The Iceman” owns a few houses in the area, TMZ reports that the 4,600-square-foot home was Liddell’s primary residence. According to property records, Liddell purchased the luxury estate for $1,275,000 in 2006, at the height of the real estate bubble as well as his MMA (mixed martial arts) career. Median San Luis Obispo home values have dropped 9.5 per cent year-over-year. Liddell has priced his home to model that decline; his home is listed at 8.3 per cent less than what it sold for in 2006.



The heavyweight champion began his career studying a host of martial arts techniques and is one of the people most credited making mixed martial arts a recognised American sport. For several years, he was the biggest star in the franchise, drawing millions of viewers to pay-per-view broadcast fights. He retired in 2010.

Described as a place fit for “an MTV Cribs lifestyle with out the hustle and bustle of a big city,” Liddell’s home has 5 bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 4 bathrooms. The home features high-end details like a grand foyer, spiral staircase, and gourmet kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. The backyard has an in-ground pool, spa with rock slide and waterfall as well as a built-in BBQ and sink.

The listing is held by Melissa Kues of The Real Estate Group of San Luis Obispo.

