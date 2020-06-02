A former UFC champion helped de-escalate an angry crowd and broke up fights during a protest near Los Angeles

A former cage-fighting champion has been patrolling the streets of Southern California, urging people to stay calm.

Protesters gathered in Huntington Beach, a city near Los Angeles, just like others had protested in many cities throughout America after a black man died in police custody last month.

The former UFC champion Chuck Liddell can be seen on video de-escalating an “unruly crowd” and “breaking-up fights” a local news channel reported Monday.

Liddell told the news channel that “violence doesn’t help anybody,” adding: “Destroying cities does not do any good … protest all you want, but just do it peacefully.”

A former UFC champion can be seen on video de-escalating an angry crowd and “breaking-up fights” during a protest 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Protesters had gathered Monday in the southern Californian city Huntington Beach as part of a series of nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for eight minutes on May 25.

He was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter last week.

Chauvin’s arrest did not end protests as there has been unrest in multiple cities throughout the States.

One man trying to calm tensions is Chuck Liddell, an actor and retired mixed martial artist renowned for his sprawl and brawl fighting style, his 23 fights in the UFC, and his role in the hit HBO series “Entourage.”

ABC7, which is a Los Angeles news channel, reported that Liddell, “walked around unruly crowds and encouraged people to stay calm … urging people to remain peaceful.” Liddell said he was “disturbed” by events in Minneapolis.

Liddell told the channel: “It’s just terrible. Violence begets violence. Violence doesn’t help anybody.

“We all know what happened was wrong. Everyone I know thinks it was wrong. It’s hard to watch,” he said. “But this does not help. Destroying cities, destroying people, hurting people does not do any good for anybody.

“Protest all you want, but just do it peacefully.”

Watch the news clip below:

Liddell has also urged for calm on Twitter.

On May 31 he quote-tweeted a reply to a disturbing video which appeared to show street violence, with one man kicked on the floor and left bloodied in a non-responsive state.

The 50-year-old former UFC light heavyweight champion said: “This needs to stop! How does this serve justice for anyone?”

