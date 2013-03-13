Chuck Hagel Puts 30-Day Kibosh On Controversial Drone Medal

Photo: AP

defence Secretary Chuck Hagel has officially put a 30-day hold on production of the controversial drone medal pending a defence Department review, reports the Washington Post.The review centres around whether the award for drone pilots and cyber warriors should outrank those typically awarded for actions under fire — in specific the bronze star and purple heart.



From the Washington Post:

A letter from the Senate’s top two leaders on military affairs asking Hagel to reconsider was waiting on his desk when he returned Monday from a trip to Afghanistan. He made the decision Monday evening, according to a defence official who spoke on condition of anonymity before an official announcement planned for Tuesday afternoon.

Hagel is himself a former enlisted infantrymen, and a two-time recipient of the Purple Heart award.

