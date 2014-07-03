Secretary Of Defence Hagel Called 'Secretary Of Defence Howard' Over His Amazing Performance

Jeremy Bender

Secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel called ‘Secretary of Defence’ Tim Howard today to thank him for his amazing goalkeeper performance during the USA-Belgium World Cup game yesterday.



Howard was briefly listed as the U.S. Secretary of Defence on Wikipedia after his historic performance against Belgium in the U.S.’s round-of-16 defeat. Howard made 16 saves during the game yesterday, the most of any goalkeeper in any World Cup match on record.

Despite Howard’s stellar performance, the U.S. lost the game 2-1.

According to a readout of Hagel’s call sent to reporters, Hagel assured Howard he could actually become Secretary of Defence with the right training.

