Secretary Of Defence Hagel Called 'Secretary Of Defence Howard' Over His Amazing Performance

Secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel called ‘Secretary of Defence’ Tim Howard today to thank him for his amazing goalkeeper performance during the USA-Belgium World Cup game yesterday.

From 1 SecDef to another: Hagel calls @timhowardgk to say thanks for defending USA. We (USA) are proud of @ussoccer! pic.twitter.com/M8nsYdlXFn

— U.S. Dept of Defence (@DeptofDefense) July 2, 2014



Howard was briefly listed as the U.S. Secretary of Defence on Wikipedia after his historic performance against Belgium in the U.S.’s round-of-16 defeat. Howard made 16 saves during the game yesterday, the most of any goalkeeper in any World Cup match on record

Despite Howard’s stellar performance, the U.S. lost the game 2-1.

According to a readout of Hagel’s call sent to reporters, Hagel assured Howard he could actually become Secretary of Defence with the right training.

