A GOP Senator Just Blew Up At Chuck Schumer During The Senate's Immigration Hearing

Monday morning’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing grew testy when Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) became visibly frustrated at Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) after Schumer pushed back against the argument that the Boston Marathon bombings should delay immigration reform.



During the committee’s first immigration hearing on Friday, Grassley argued that the attacks provided an opportunity to refocus the immigration debate on issues involving national security. Schumer seemed to address those comments when he began speaking at Monday’s hearing — or at least Grassley thought he did.

“To those who point to the terrible tragedy in Boston as, I would say, an excuse for not doing a bill or delaying in many months and years —” Schumer began.

“I never said that!” Grassley interjected. “I never said that!”

“I never said you did, sir,” Schumer said.

“I didn’t say anything about delaying the bill!” Grassley said.

At that point, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) interjected and said he didn’t appreciate how Schumer was “demeaning the witnesses who have come here.” Committee Chairman Pat Leahy (D-Vt.) restored order by slamming his gavel.

Talking Points Memo has video of the exchange:

