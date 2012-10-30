Republican Senator Hints At Conspiracy To Delay Jobs Report

Brett LoGiurato

Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, hinted at ulterior motives for a potential delay on the October jobs report release Friday:

Chuck Grassley tweet

Photo: Twitter/@ChuckGrassley

The Bureau of labour Statistics said Monday that it is working to meet the typically scheduled release time (the first Friday of the month), but that the impact of Hurricane Sandy might delay that.

