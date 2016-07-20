Top Republican senator agrees with Rick Perry: Parts of Donald Trump's wall will be 'virtual'

Sen. Chuck Grassley agrees with former Texas Gov. Rick Perry: Donald Trump’s wall will, at least in part, be “virtual.”

“I would use the wall and I would describe the wall with three parts and remember that a physical wall across the Southern border will not be a physical wall in every place,” he said. “Some places will be a virtual wall.”

Grassley said drones, other electronics, and increased border patrol will be part of the solution. The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee added “more importantly,” that border patrol won’t be “standing down” as they have done during the administration of President Barack Obama.

“More importantly, the border patrol not standing down as they have done so under this administration,” he said.

Grassley’s sentiment matched up with remarks made by Perry earlier this month, when he downplayed the Manhattan billionaire’s proposed wall along the US-Mexico border, a core proposal of his campaign.

“I’m for Donald Trump, and he says we’re going to build a wall, the Mexicans are gonna pay for it,” Perry told Snapchat’s Peter Hamby.

Hamby said: “It’s not going to happen.”

“Well, it’s not,” Perry said. “It’s a wall, but it’s a technological wall — it’s a digital wall.”

“There are some that hear this is going to be 1,200 miles from Brownsville to El Paso, 30-foot high, and listen, I know you can’t do that,” he added.

