The Oculus Rift Is Coming To Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese may conjure memories of pizza, giant slides and arcade games for most.

However, the children of this generation may remember hyper-realistic 3D virtual reality experiences instead.

Chuck E. Cheese has announced that it will bring the Oculus Rift to certain locations as a test run in certain markets.

In collaboration with Reel FX and CEC Entertainment Inc., the chain has created a game called Chuck E. Cheese’s Virtual Ticket Blaster Experience, specifically for the Oculus.

The game involves the player standing in a plastic tube while virtual tickets float all around them. The players move their heads around while looking through the virtual reality headset to collect tickets, which can later be redeemed for prizes.

The test is part of a six-week program that will start in Dallas, and nearly 30 restaurants will be part of the trial.

