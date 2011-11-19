By Linda Kissam, Journalist, CityRoom Contributor



Château Julien 2009 Barrel Select Merlot label was introduced to the wine portfolio in 1998. These wines typically have mild tannins and forward fruit, making them extremely food-friendly and approachable upon release. The Barrel Selected wines are aged in one-to-three year old French and American oak barrels, and have been awarded numerous value accolades over the years.

The winery’s first release came in 1985 with Chardonnay and Merlot from the 1982 vintage. Today, the entire process of wine production takes place on the 16-acre estate, including the ageing of nearly 2000 oak barrels of wine.

Winemaker Bill Anderson joined the winery in 1982, and produced the winery’s first 100% Merlot with the premier vintage. Bill continues to produce wine at Château Julien Wine Estate, and has played an integral part in establishing Merlot as the winery’s flagship varietal.

Hungry? Good. This Barrel Select Merlot pairs perfectly Italian Sausage Soup, and the recipe is yours, on CityRoomStories / Gourmet.

Photo compliments of Chateau Julien & Parker Sanpei & Associates

