Chrysler's Lawyers Tell Supreme Court That A Stay Will Kill Fiat Deal

Chrysler’s lawyers filed a brief this morning responding to the stay applications of the pension fund creditors. The brief was written by by Thomas Cullen of Jones Day in D.C. and makes some highly explosive claims about the effects of a possible stay.



Tony Mauro of the Blog of the Legal Times describes the brief:

In light of the company’s “fragile state and daily erosion of value,” Cullen argues that a stay would mean that “the sale will not happen,” and the challengers would effectively prevail — even though lower courts have upheld the sale agreement. That result would also force the company into liquidation and “cause massive harm to Chrysler and the public interest,” the brief asserts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.