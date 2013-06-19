Chrysler Will Recall 2.7 Million Jeeps, But Still Says They Aren't Defective

Chrysler, regulators avoid showdown over Jeep models for fire risk; Chrysler will do recall



DETROIT (AP) — Chrysler says it has resolved its differences with the government and will recall older Jeep Grand Cherokee and Liberty SUVs that could be at risk of a fuel tank fire.

Earlier this month the company refused the government’s request to recall the Jeeps.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contended that the gas tanks could rupture if hit from the rear, causing fires.

NHTSA said 51 people had died in fiery crashes.

But Chrysler says in a statement Tuesday that dealers will inspect the vehicles and upgrade the rear structure if needed to better handle low-speed crashes.

The company maintains that the vehicles aren’t defective.

The government had asked Chrysler to recall 2.7 million Jeep Grand Cherokees from model years 1993 through 2004 and Jeep Libertys from 2002 through 2007

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.