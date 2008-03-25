Googling Gets A Lot More Dangerous: Chrysler Adding In-Car Internet

Ever wish you could Google while you drive? Or at least while you’re parked? That’s Chrysler’s pitch as it begins offering in-car Internet in some of its models this year.



The details are few and far between – it will run on cell phone networks, but the company hasn’t announced whether it’s partnered with a provider. Also, no word on which models will feature the service, or how pricey it will be. We also don’t know whether it will work while the car is moving, or what the interface will look like. BMW is introducing something similar this year as well. In the BMWs, people riding in the front won’t be able to use the Internet while the car is in motion, and there will probably be a similar feature in the Chryslers.

This raises plenty of questions: If you can get the Internet in your car, doesn’t that kill of the already struggling radio industry, as well as a newly merged XM (XMSR) and Sirius (SIRI)? How do you navigate the Web via a browser mounted on your dashboard? And how do you navigate your car without causing mayhem and destruction.

The biggest question: How is a car-mounted Web service, supported by a cell phone network, better than what we already have — via our iPhones?

