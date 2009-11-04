Carmakers Reveal The Extent Of Their Cash-For-Clunkers Hangover

Major car manufacturers including Ford, Chrysler, GM, and Toyota, just released their reports for October sales.



Here’s the breakdown courtesy of Marketwatch:

Chrysler:

Chrysler Group LLC, now managed by Italian auto maker Fiat SPA said Tuesday that U.S. October sales dropped 30% to 65,803 vehicles from 94,530 in the year ago period.

By brand, U.S. October sales of Chrysler models fell 36% to 12,815 units a year ago, while sales of the Jeep brand dropped 37% to 13,500, and Dodge brand sales declined 22% to 26,265. Total truck sales for the month fell 31% to 48,247 vehicles, and car sales fell 30% to 17,556 units.

General Motors:

GM U.S. Oct. sales rises 4.1% to 177,603 vehicles.

Toyota:

Toyota U.S. Oct. sales near flat at 152,165 units.

Ford:

Sales rose 2.6% to 132,483 vehicles, thanks primarily to Ford’s new model lineup as well as rising demand for the company’s fuel-efficient cars.

The new Taurus sedan saw sales surge to 6,076 cars from 2,517 last year while the Fusion, Escape and Edge also came in with much strong results.

Nissan:

Nissan Motors’ sales rose 5.6% in October to 60,115 vehicles from 56,945 a year earlier, the Japanese car maker said Tuesday. Nissan’s total car sales climbed 1.8% to 39,743 while truck sales increased by double digits to 20,372 from 17,893. Nissan division sales rose 7.7%, outperforming the Infiniti brand which fell 9.3%.

Daimler:

Daimler U.S. Oct. sales rise 9.4% to 18,854 units.

