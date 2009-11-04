Carmakers Reveal The Extent Of Their Cash-For-Clunkers Hangover

Vince Veneziani
auto car sales dealer cars dealers keys

Major car manufacturers including Ford, Chrysler, GM, and Toyota, just released their reports for October sales.

Here’s the breakdown courtesy of Marketwatch:

Chrysler:

Chrysler Group LLC, now managed by Italian auto maker Fiat SPA said Tuesday that U.S. October sales dropped 30% to 65,803 vehicles from 94,530 in the year ago period.

By brand, U.S. October sales of Chrysler models fell 36% to 12,815 units a year ago, while sales of the Jeep brand dropped 37% to 13,500, and Dodge brand sales declined 22% to 26,265. Total truck sales for the month fell 31% to 48,247 vehicles, and car sales fell 30% to 17,556 units.

General Motors:

GM U.S. Oct. sales rises 4.1% to 177,603 vehicles.

Toyota:

Toyota U.S. Oct. sales near flat at 152,165 units.

Ford:

Sales rose 2.6% to 132,483 vehicles, thanks primarily to Ford’s new model lineup as well as rising demand for the company’s fuel-efficient cars.

The new Taurus sedan saw sales surge to 6,076 cars from 2,517 last year while the Fusion, Escape and Edge also came in with much strong results.

Nissan:

Nissan Motors’ sales rose 5.6% in October to 60,115 vehicles from 56,945 a year earlier, the Japanese car maker said Tuesday. Nissan’s total car sales climbed 1.8% to 39,743 while truck sales increased by double digits to 20,372 from 17,893. Nissan division sales rose 7.7%, outperforming the Infiniti brand which fell 9.3%.

Daimler:

Daimler U.S. Oct. sales rise 9.4% to 18,854 units.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.