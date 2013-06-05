CHRYSLER: Don't Listen To The Government, Those 2.7 Million Cars Are Totally Safe

A 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Chrysler will not comply with a request by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) request to recall 2.7 million cars, the automaker said today.



The NHTSA asked Chrysler to recall the Jeep Grand Cherokee in model years 1993 to 2004, and the Jeep Liberty in model years 2002 to 2007.

In a press release, Chrysler said it “has been working and sharing data with the Agency,” but that it “does not agree with NHTSA’s conclusions.”

The NHTSA alleged that the fuel systems in some cars are defective and pose a safety risk in rear-impact collisions.

“We believe NHTSA’s initial conclusions are based on an incomplete analysis of the underlying data,” Chrysler said, “and we are committed to continue working with the Agency to resolve this disagreement.”

Automakers have the right to refuse a NHTSA Recall Request Letter, in which case the administration can issue an “initial decision” that a safety defect exists.

That is followed by a public meeting with the automaker, and the NHTSA administrator can issue a final decision that forces the recall of the vehicles.

In May, Chrysler announced it would recall about 469,000 Jeep Commanders and Grand Cherokees because the cars could shift themselves from park into neutral. That defect was related to 26 accidents and two injuries, according to the New York Times.

