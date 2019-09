Two of the hedge fund holdouts have given up the fight to thwart the Chrysler-Fiat deal. Thus the judge has paved the way for a final sale hearing to happen on May 27th.



Thus, the only way Chrysler doesn’t merge with Fiat is if some alternate, white knight bidder wants to emerge and pay to swallow that that poisonous mess. Not gonna happen.

