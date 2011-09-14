Here's The Chrysler Super Bowl Ad That Just Won An Emmy

Chrysler’s ‘Born of Fire’ Super Bowl ad from earlier this year just won an Emmy for Outstanding Commercial — that’s a three-peat in the category for ad agency Wieden+Kennedy (via Adweek).
It beat out these commercials from American Express, Subaru, Old Spice, McDonald’s and Nissan.
Here’s the award-winning spot, which features Eminem. Was it your favourite of the year?:
Click here to view the commercial on YouTube if the embedded video isn’t appearing.
NOW SEE: The 15 Best Commercials Of The Year From Around The World >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.