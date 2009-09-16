Chrysler Doesn't Have A New Business Plan

Chrysler’s CEO, Sergio Marchionne, says he’ll have a new business plan for the bailed out automaker by November, Reuters reports. He says getting the numbers together, and figuring out the path to profitability is a lot harder than he thought.



This seems a bit strange to us. GM at least appears to have an idea about where it’s going. How did Chrysler get bailed out without a plan?

