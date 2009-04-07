Chrysler And A123 Link Up In Battery Deal

Chrysler announced today that A123Systems will provide batteries for Chrysler’s ENVI electric cars. The price of the deal was not announced.



Chrysler intends to roll out five electric cars by 2010. They will be range extended vehicles, which means they will use gasoline engines to recharge the battery if it runs out of juice, but that gas engine will not power the car. A123Systems will manufacture battery cells, modules and packs.

[Via Sustainable Business]

