Chrysler Found A Great Way To Show Off The Interior Of Its Crucial New Sedan

Alex Davies

The all-new 2015 Chrysler 200 made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday. The midsize sedan redesign is long overdue, and has fierce competition (including the Ford Fusion, Toyota Camry, and Honda Accord) in a lucrative segment.

So Chrysler had better hope the visitors who will be coming to the show over the next two weeks gets a good look at the 200. Here’s the tricky bit: At a crowded auto show, it’s not easy to check out the inside of a car.

Chrysler found a solution: In addition to putting a real 200 that will be on display, it recreated the sedan’s interior and stuck it on a wall. Clever:

Chrysler 200 interior detroit auto show 2014Alex Davies / Business Insider

The 200 will get 35 mpg combined, and start for $US21,700. Here’s the real thing, with Chrysler brand CEO Al Gardner:

Chrysler 200 ceo al gardnerChrysler

Lexus also had a neat way to show off the tires, brakes, and bottom of its F Sport cars: It put one in the air:

Lexus F Sport detroit auto show 2014Alex Davies / Business Insider

