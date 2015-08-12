The next comedy from 'Best in Show' director Christopher Guest will be on Netflix

Netflix announced Tuesday that they will be releasing the next film from comedy director Christopher Guest exclusively in 2016.

Sent from Netflix through a cryptic invitation, the film is titled “Mascots” and will follow a “group of unusual men and women” taking part in the 8th World Mascot Association Championships for the crown of “Best Mascot in the World.”

Guest is known best for making faux documentaries and giving his actors the freedom to improvise on the material they are given. The results have led to some memorable works like “Waiting for Guffman,” “Best in Show,” and “A Mighty Wind,” to name a few.

Though the Netflix “invite” doesn’t indicate it, “Mascots” will likely be in the same style as Guest’s previous films. He co-wrote those with Eugene Levy (known best from starring in the “American Pie” movies), and had an ensemble cast that included the duo as well as Catherine O’Hara, Parker Posey, Fed Willard, Jane Lynch, Larry Miller, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer (the latter two starred with Guest in the legendary comedy “This is Spinal Tap“).

This will be Guest’s first feature-length movie since 2009’s “For Your Consideration.” In 2013, he directed eight episodes of the HBO comedy “Family Tree,” starring Chris O’Dowd.

This continues Netflix hiring brand-name talent to fill their original programming.

Adam Sandler signed a four-movie deal with them last October, Cary Fukunaga’s movie “Beats of No Nation,” the follow-up to him directing the first season of “True Detective,” will be released in theatres and Netflix simultaneously later this year, while Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have recently announced they are working on projects that will originate on the streaming service.

Read the invitation Netflix sent out regarding the Guest movie below:

