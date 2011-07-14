Chronoswiss' Modern While Retro Timemaster Big Date Power Reserve Watch

Aside from the Balance Chronograph, this was the coolest Chronoswiss watch that I saw at Baselworld 2011.



No official details yet, so I will have to infer a bit of the specs. One of the things you may notice is that not too many watches have this exact big day and power reserve layout.

For a moment I thought that Chronoswiss was modifying a base ETA movement, but then I realised that they were using something more standard.

A few years ago ETA released the 2896 automatic movement. Based on the 2892, the 2896 has a jumping big date and power reserve indicator (of 42 hours). These are still rare to find in watches, but it is a cool movement. Chronoswiss wasn’t the only brand I noticed using this movement this year, Bell & Ross also has a new BR01 with the 2896 automatic.

More and more I am becoming a big fan of the Chronoswiss Timemaster collection. The bold aviator looks are classic and masculine. Very retro, but in a good way. Many guys can pull this look off in my opinion. The standard Timemaster case is 44mm wide, and here in two finishes. First is polished and brushed steel, but there is also (I am pretty sure) a DLC black coated version. If not DLC then PVD. While the case is 44mm, the large onion style crown sticks out a few more millimeters.



