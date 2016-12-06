An engineer made a super slow-mo camera that could be within your budget

An engineer has made a super slow-motion camera from scratch because he thought they should be cheaper and easier to use.
David Kronstein created the Chronos 1.4 High-Speed Camera which can shoot 1500 fps in HD quality and is selling it for around a tenth of the price of cameras with similar specifications.
The camera will be sold for around £2000 when the Kickstarter campaign has finished.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
