Chronic Stress And Diabetes May Be Linked

A link may exist between type 2 diabetes, increased exposure to stress and a weakened biological ability to recover from stress, a US study has reported.

The researchers looked at the biological systems of 140 patients with type-2 diabetes and found that they have an impaired ability to normalise blood pressure, heart rate and cholesterol in response to stress.

Andrew Steptoe of University College London and colleagues explored whether people with type 2 diabetes experience a higher than average level of chronic stress.

Participants with type 2 diabetes also exhibited greater depressive and hostile symptoms.

According to the authors, the findings suggest potential underlying causes of type 2 diabetes.

The results of the study are published in the journal PNAS.

