Someone Figured Out How To Turn Their MacBook Air Into A Chromebook

The mad scientist behind this one is a hacker named Hexxeh, who shares on his blog that he was able to make his MacBook Air’s hardware work seamlessly with Chromium OS.



Unfortunately, this is not a dual-boot system. Installing Chromium required a total wipe of OS X from the Air’s hard drive.

If you want to build your own Air-Chromium hybrid, Hexxeh shared the process he followed.

This isn’t Hexxeh’s first claim to tech fame. His previous project was to put Chrome on an iPad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.