Are You A Facebook Addict? Use This App And Find Out

Ever wonder how much time you waste online each day?



Chrometa is a new app for PC and Mac that runs in the background of your computer, constantly monitoring applications you’re using and websites you’re visiting.

Every so often, Chrometa sends updates to its servers so you can view charts, trends, and more that illustrate exactly how you’ve been using your computer.

We tried out the app, and found that it worked without a hitch.

All results are uploaded to Chrometa’s website so you can view results within your web browser.

Chrometa costs $19.00/month to use, but they offer a 30-day trial to see if you like it. The $19.00/month basic subscription buys you Chrometa for up to three computers and storage for three months of usage logs (across those three devices).

Chrometa could be useful for companies looking to monitor employee activity, but even the most expensive monthly Chrometa subscription, “Ultimate” for $99.00/month, only offers support for 10 computers. It’s worth looking into if your small business can’t afford a website blocking service.

If you’re a student, click here to get a free account from Chrometa–it should definitely curb your procrastination, or at least make you more aware of it.

