Google surprised a lot of people the summer with the launch of the Chromecast, a video streaming stick that plugs directly into your TV.

You can read our full review of the Chromecast here, and check out how it works in the video demo below.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Robert Libetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.