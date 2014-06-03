Google Wrote A Cheesy Poem To Make A Chromebook Announcement

The Chromebook, which is Google’s take on mobile computing, is heading to nine more countries. And what better way to make the announcement than by writing a poem.

Well actually we could probably think of several better ways to make an announcement than a poem, but still, you have to admit it’s pretty creative.

Chromebooks don’t run on a traditional operating system like Windows or OS X. Instead, they use a software made by Google, called Chrome. It relies on an internet connection for most of its functionality. Which means that a Chromebook is essentially a laptop made for browsing the web and running simple apps.

The poem — which was written by David Shapiro, who is the director of Chromebook marketing and “occasional versifier” — doesn’t say which models are coming or when. There are several models from Samsung, Dell, Acer, HP, and Lenovo.

Last month, Google and Intel announced that they will bring 20 new Chromebooks to market. And Google itself has a high-end Chromebook, called the Pixel.

Google is really branching out when it comes to creative marketing techniques. It used Roger Federer in a Google Glass marketing video, and you could use Google Maps to find Pokemon across the globe (although that was a bit of April Fool’s fun).

Read the poem below:

Chromebooks are coming to nine more nations to improve computing for all generations. So we’d like to say our Hellos to our new global Chromebook fellows: Kia ora to our New Zealand mates, where getting on-line will have shorter waits. Kumusta to new friends in the Philippines, a better way of computing is what this means. Hallo to all the folks in Norway Speed, simplicity and security are coming your way. Hej Hej to the people in Denmark Built-in virus protection will be your new computing benchmark. To Mexico and Chile, Hola we say Tons of apps and free automatic updates are starting today. And in the coming weeks — very soon, you’ll see — Chromebooks will be in Belgium, Spain and Italy. Chromebooks are easy to share, manage and use, With lots of shapes, colours and sizes to choose. Stay safe with your data stored in the cloud, A smart pick like Chromebook will make your mum proud. When Chromebooks in these countries alight, We hope our new global friends find some computing delight.

