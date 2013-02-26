Chromebook Pixel: Why It Hurts To Slam Beautiful, Unnecessary Hardware

“How may people does it take to change a light bulb?” goes a version of the old joke, best told in a thick German accent, like Klaus Myers. “None, if properly engineered,” is the punchline.



That joke speaks to us geeks who look beyond the “it just works” mentality, into something that approaches a harmony of function and purpose. And it’s why I simply hate criticising products that aspire to a higher form, just because something simpler, cheaper and more straightforward will do just as well.

