Big Beautiful Photos Of Google's New Touchscreen Laptop, The Pixel

Photo: Google

Google unveiled its latest laptop today, the Chromebook Pixel. The Chromebook runs Google’s Chrome operating System, which is pretty much just the Chrome Web browser. There’s also a classic-looking desktop mode that stores icons for your Web apps.



The Pixel is marketed as a premium device and starts at a whopping $1,299, placing it in direct competition with high end Windows Ultrabooks and Apple’s MacBooks.

The Chromebook Pixel comes with a massive 1TB of cloud storage space via Google’s Drive service.

There is also a LTE version of the laptop available for $1,449.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.