Big Beautiful Photos Of Google's New Touchscreen Laptop, The Pixel

Photo: Google
Google unveiled its latest laptop today, the Chromebook Pixel. The Chromebook runs Google’s Chrome operating System, which is pretty much just the Chrome Web browser. There’s also a classic-looking desktop mode that stores icons for your Web apps.
The Pixel is marketed as a premium device and starts at a whopping $1,299, placing it in direct competition with high end Windows Ultrabooks and Apple’s MacBooks.
The Chromebook Pixel comes with a massive 1TB of cloud storage space via Google’s Drive service.
There is also a LTE version of the laptop available for $1,449.
Some specs: There are two USB 2.0 ports, a mini display port, and SD card port for more storage. You also get a 32GB solid state drive (64GB on the LTE version).
Google says the Pixel's piano hinge makes it easier to open and close the computer with a single finger. It also boosts the range of the Wi-Fi antennas and keeps the machine cool.
The multitouch screen allows users to tap, pinch to zoom, and swipe. It features a 0.55 millimetre layer of Gorilla Glass, which is fused directly to the screen.
Google claims that it's products like YouTube, Gmail, Hangouts, and Drive really shine on the high-resolution screen.
The nearly 13-inch screen is slightly larger than other Chromebooks that are typically around 11 inches.
