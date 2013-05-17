Big, Beautiful Photos Of the $1,500 Laptop Google Just Gave Out To 6,000 People

At Google’s I/O developers conference yesterday, the search giant gave away more than 6,000 units of its latest laptop, the Chromebook Pixel.



The computer, which runs Google’s own Chrome operating system, costs a whopping $1,500 thanks to its high-resolution touchscreen and beautiful metal design.

Google released the Pixel back in February, but it’s giving the device away for free to I/O attendees this week to encourage developers to start building apps for it.

Google’s Chrome operating System is pretty much just the Chrome Web browser, but there is a desktop mode that looks similar to Windows PCs or Macs. The Pixel also comes with a free 1TB of cloud storage space via Google’s Drive service and can connect to the Internet using Verizon’s LTE data connection.

Read our full review of the Chromebook Pixel here, and check out some pretty photos of the laptop below.

