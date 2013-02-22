Here's What You Need To Know About Google's New Touchscreen Laptop

Google’s Chromebook devices have historically been low-cost laptops with a barebones operating system, but the company today announced the Chromebook Pixel, a flashier computer with improved hardware, software, and design.



The screen packs 239 pixels per inch and will be touch-sensitive. There’s a 720p webcam for your video and photo needs. You have the option to get 4G LTE connectivity is built in. And an Intel i5 processor powers the whole thing.

In short, it’s a better device all around.

There’s 32 GB of onboard storage (and a 64 GB option for the LTE model), but this is a device for people who love the cloud. It comes with one free terabyte of Google Drive cloud storage.

If this sounds up your alley, you can buy it today on Google Play.The WiFi-only version costs $1,299 and ships next week. The 4G LTE version costs $1,449 and ships in April.

Watch the official video below for more:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now Watch: Apple’s Answer To The Google Glasses Is Past The Experimental Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.