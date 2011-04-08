Hidden Code Shows Chrome OS Touchscreen Tablets Are Coming

After some digging through the source code of Google’s Chrome OS, CNET discovered hints that it is being optimised to run on touchscreen tablets.



The evidence seems to show that Google hasn’t abandoned Chrome as part of its tablet strategy, despite the fact that tablets running Android Honeycomb are starting to crop up.

Some of the hints found in the source code include a touchscreen virtual keyboard, a touch-friendly web browser, and a new menu with tabs on the side.

So far Chrome OS only runs on Google’s CR-48 laptop. It will run on new laptops from Samsung and Acer as soon as this summer.

[CNET via Engadget]

