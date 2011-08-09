Google's New Tablet Operating System Is A Bad Idea

Web developer Francois Beaufort has posted a video of Google’s Chrome OS customised for tablet computers, TabletBite reports.



Chrome OS, if you haven’t heard, is basically an operating system that’s solely composed of the Google Chrome browser.

As of today, you can only use it on Google Chromebooks.

Since Chrome OS for tablets would be on a smaller screen, the interface has been tweaked and optimised for size, as well as for touch input.

While we’re excited to try out a new kind of Google tablet (since Honeycomb is pretty rough around the edges at this point), Chrome OS for tablets is a perfect illustration of fragmentation within Google.

Instead of figuring out how to port the basically-useless Chrome OS to tablets, why not figure out how to port the absolutely stellar Google Chrome browser into Android as an app for smartphones and tablets?

For 90% of Chrome OS to work, you’ll need an internet connection. How many people are willing to buy a more expensive tablet with an antenna for data, as well as a pricey monthly plan? You’ll need a hefty hunk of data when you’re only using the tablet for internet use.

If Google just developed a Chrome browser for tablets, you’d be able to do all the normal things you’d do offline (like games, write in a notepad, check emails, etc), while having all the benefits of Chrome.

Chrome OS for tablets could be huge if it were cheap and could provide serious battery life enhancements for tablets, but we doubt they’ll be cheap. Why? Because Chromebooks running Chrome OS are not only less powerful than netbooks, but just as expensive (if not more so) at $350.00 or more.

There’s no word about when Chrome OS for tablets will be available, how much it will cost, and any other details for that matter.

See below for a video of Chrome OS for tablets:

