Chrome OS Engineer Bolts For Facebook Just In Time To Miss The Product's Launch

Facebook made two new hires today: Matt Papakipos, a Google engineer, and Jocelyn Goldfein, until recently a VP at VMware.



Matt is leaving his position as Engineering Director overseeing the development of Chrome OS, Google‘s forthcoming operating system for netbooks, just as the first Chrome devices are coming to market. That sounds like a bad indicator about Chrome, though Matt put a different spin on it in a tweet about the move:

Now that Chrome OS & WebGL are in good shape, it’s time for something new. I’m going to work @ Facebook! Love the product and team. Woot!

Matt has been at Google since 2007, when the company acquired his startup, Peakstream.

This is another instance of two very common occurrences in tech: talent leaving Google, and talent joining Facebook.

