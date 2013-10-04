Chrome's Private Browsing Mode Isn't Private In The Latest Update For IPhone

Be careful what you search for. It seems Chrome’s “Incognito Mode”, which allows you to search without saving your browsing history, isn’t so incognito after all.

9to5Mac reports “all searches performed in the private browsing mode are available in search history once you return to normal browsing”.

The video below shows is erasing a browser entering Incognito Mode, visiting a website, returning to normal browsing and then viewing search history where the supposed private web session shows up.

Google has not commented on the bug.

