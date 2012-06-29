Google Chrome Is Already Our favourite Browser On iPhone —These Screenshots Show You Why

Google released Chrome for iOS just a little while ago. We already love it.
We love how now we can take our desktop browsing experience mobile on Apple’s smartphones and tablets.
The browser feels smooth and all our stuff is here waiting for us.
This is the first time we’ve opened the app—but it sure doesn’t feel that way.
That’s because after we signed in with our Google account info, all of our tabs were just there—Web pages we opened on our desktop, our iPhone, our iPad, and our Galaxy S III.
Our initial thoughts: Chrome for iOS rocks!
Chrome already knows BI is one of our bookmarked sites. Here are some other options: We can email this link, search the page, and more.
The rest of the options. We love how we can request for sites to show up as their desktop version instead of the mobile site.
