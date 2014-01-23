There's A Bug In The Chrome Browser That Lets Websites Listen To You, Even After You Close Them

Google’s Chrome Web browser offers voice control for touchless interface use, but a bug in this system makes it possible for websites to “eavesdrop” on you, reports Gizmodo.
This flaw was originally discovered by a web developer named Tal Ater, who writes that “[M]alicious sites can activate your microphone and listen in on anything said around your computer, even after you’ve left those sites[…] Conversations, meetings and phone calls next to your computer may be recorded and compromised.”
Here’s a video that demonstrates the bug in action.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.