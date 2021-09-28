How to turn on Google Chrome’s dark mode on a computer or mobile device

You can enable dark mode on a Chrome desktop or mobile browser in a few steps. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

You can turn on Google Chrome’s dark mode through the browser’s settings or via your device’s settings or system preferences, depending on the device.

Chrome’s dark mode feature can help with eye strain by keeping backgrounds in a darker shade.

To use Chrome dark mode, you should ensure your browser has its latest software update installed.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

While running your Chrome browser in the standard light mode works well, it can sometimes cause eye strain, especially if you’re working later into the evening when ambient lighting is low.

Chrome’s dark mode feature allows for the current tabs you’re working in to be illuminated while darkening the background, home page, and toolbar, making it a more relaxing browsing experience.

You can utilize Chrome’s dark mode feature on a computer or mobile device mobile app. You can also switch it off during daylight hours or whenever you prefer to revert to the original, lighter mode.

Table of Contents: Masthead Sticky

How to turn on Chrome dark mode on a Mac

After ensuring you’re running macOS Mojave or later, you can turn on dark mode on Mac via the System Preferences menu.

1. Open System Preferences by either via the Apple icon in the top-left corner of your screen or by clicking the icon in your toolbar.

2. Click General.

3. In the Appearance menu, click Dark to activate dark mode.

Select “Dark” for a lasting dark mode, or “Auto” to activate light mode during the day and dark mode at night. Insider

Note: If you select Auto, your computer will automatically adjust which mode you’re using depending on your area’s daylight hours. However, this feature is only available on MacOS Catalina.



4. Open your Chrome browser, which will appear in dark mode along with other apps.

How to turn on Chrome dark mode on a PC

To turn on dark mode on your Windows-based PC‘s version of Chrome, you can enable dark mode for the entire Windows operating system or for apps.

1. Click the Start button, then select the Settings icon.

Click Settings from the Start menu. Jennifer Still

2. Select Personalization.

3. From the pane along the left side of your screen, click Colors. From here, you can choose Dark as either your default Windows mode or your default app mode by clicking the relevant choice.

Click ‘Colors’ and choose Dark as your default. Jennifer Still

4. Open your Chrome browser, which will now appear in dark mode.

Quick tip: Chrome browsers on a computer also give you many color palette options, including variations of dark themes. Select the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner, select Settings, then select Appearance in the menu on the left. Click Theme and you’ll see numerous options for darker and lighter browser colors. Make your choice and then click Add to Chrome.



How to turn on Chrome dark mode on an iPhone

To turn on dark mode on your iPhone‘s Chrome app, you’ll need to enable dark mode for the device.

1. Go to your Settings app.

2. Scroll down to and tap Display & Brightness.

3. Under the Appearance menu, tap Dark. Your screen will then transition into dark mode and apps that offer this browsing experience, including but not limited to Chrome, will display this way.

Tap the ‘Dark’ option under the Appearances header, or toggle on Automatic. Jennifer Still

Note: You can also toggle on the Automatic tab in the same menu to automatically enable dark mode at sunset, then switch to light mode at sunrise.



How to turn on Chrome dark mode on an Android

You can configure dark mode on your Android device through the Chrome app itself.

1. Open the Chrome app.

2. Tap the three vertically stacked dots in the tap right corner.

Tap the three dots to open a dropdown menu, then tap Settings. Insider

3. Select Settings from the dropdown menu.

4. Tap Theme from the settings menu.

5. Choose Dark to change the browsing color scheme to dark mode.

Select Dark or System default to switch to dark mode. Insider

Note: You can also tap System default in the above menu to enable dark mode in Chrome automatically whenever your device is set to dark mode or you’ve enable Android’s battery saver mode.



How to tell if you’re in dark mode or incognito mode on Chrome

Since Chrome offers incognito mode that also presents with a darkened background, you can always check the upper-right corner of your Chrome browser to check whether you’re in incognito mode or dark mode.

Look for the Incognito icon on the upper-right corner of your Chrome window. Jennifer Still

If you see the incognito mode icon, which looks like a detective’s hat and glasses, you’re in incognito mode. If you see your own Google icon, you’re in dark mode.

‘What is Google Chrome?’: How to use Google Chrome and set it as the default browser on your computerHow to clear cookies, cache, and history in Google ChromeHow to reset a Google Chrome browser to remove faulty extensions and restore your original settingsHow to restart a Google Chrome browser without losing your open tabs