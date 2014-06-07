Internet Explorer Has Basically Been Annihilated By Google's Chrome Browser

Back in the prehistoric era — 2008 — Microsoft’s Internet Explorer browser roamed the web like a diplodocus, eating everything in its path. As many as 90% of users saw the internet via Explorer.

Today, Explorer can’t even command a simple majority of users. Google’s Chrome browser is now the most popular web viewer, with 31.8% of the market. On mobile devices, probably the most important arena for browsers right now due to its growth, Explorer barely exists: only 1.8% of users see the mobile web via Explorer.

Explorer appears to be trapped on desktop, where it still holds a plurality, 43.3% to Chrome’s 30.6%. Our data came from Adobe. Chart via Statista.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.