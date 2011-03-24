Chrome's Next Version Will Let You Talk To Your Computer

Just two weeks after the full release of Chrome 10, the next version of Google’s browser is already getting some great new features.



Google updated Chrome 11 Beta last night to include a voice-to-text feature for HTML 5 web apps with speech recognition.

Chrome 11 will also allow GPU-accelerated 3D effects in CSS, which will make it easier for developers to create better animations on web pages.

What does this mean for you? In short, better and more innovative web apps when Chrome 11 is released. (And hopefully some nice new features in Gmail and Google Docs).

If you want to try the beta version of Chrome 11, you can download it here. You can also check out an example of the new voice-to-text feature with this demo from Google.

