The Designer Who Created Outfits For Beyoncé's VMA Performance Used A Lytro To Make An Interactive Gallery Of Her Work

Andy Boyle for Milk Made Chromat’s Becca McCharen stands in front of her 2015 line at Fashion Week.

Chromat, founded by Becca McCharen, is the first designer to use the power of Lytro’s living pictures to bring designs to life.

The 3D lookbook makes sense: Many of the pieces Chromat created for the Spring Summer 2015 line were 3D printed, and capturing the process in 3D is a good way to get a feel for the designs.

3D-printed couture seems to be a hot trend this year. Some designers are even making their clothing available for download.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Beyonce’s dancer’s wore Chromat designs at the VMAs.

Chromat’s not doing that quite yet, but the looks are definitely memorable.

Chromat has designed its signature scaffolding-like corsets and masks for Beyonce’s “Mrs. Carter Show World Tour” and “On The Run” tour, as well as for Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, and Iggy Azalea.

Chromat also designed the outfits worn by Beyonce’s dancers at this year’s VMAs. “We got the call at 5 p.m. this Friday afternoon,” McCharen said in an interview with Opening Ceremony. “We had 4 hours to make the masks before we overnighting them to L.A.”

At Fashion Week on Thursday, Chromat revealed its new 2015 collection. And there’s a documentary that showcases what went on behind the scenes in creating the first-ever 3D lookbook.

“We are excited to capture fashion photography in a different light at this premier event,” said Azmat Ali, Lytro’s vice president of marketing. “With its emphasis on design and presentation, fashion is the perfect industry to take advantage of the rich interactive photographic experience made possible by Lytro Illum.”

The Illum is Lytro’s second-generation light-field camera. It was released earlier this year.

New York City-based fashion photographer Christine Hahn was in charge of photography for the Chromat lookbook, which you can check out below:

