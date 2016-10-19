Meet the travel blogger who made six figures writing about her vacations

Courtesy of Christy Woodrow Christy Woodrow, the blogger behind Ordinary Traveller. Here she is feeding Flamingos in Aruba.

Some people spend their day at a desk dreaming of travelling abroad, but not Christy Woodrow.

The 36-year-old started her blog Ordinary Traveller back in 2011 after a six-week vacation to Southeast Asia with her boyfriend. Fast forward to 2016, and Woodrow made six figures last year off of her travel blog.

“The bigger travel blogs are people who quit their jobs and became nomads — you don’t have to do that,” Woodrow tells INSIDER.

At first, she blogged part-time and kept an office job as a financial advisor for businesses. But about three years later, Woodrow was able to quit her job and focus on Ordinary Traveller full-time.

Though she lives with her boyfriend in San Diego, she travels the world, visiting everywhere from Australia to Nepal.

Keep reading to see what it’s like to make a living travelling the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.