Meet the travel blogger who made six figures writing about her vacations

Some people spend their day at a desk dreaming of travelling abroad, but not Christy Woodrow.
The 36-year-old started her blog Ordinary Traveller back in 2011 after a six-week vacation to Southeast Asia with her boyfriend. Fast forward to 2016, and Woodrow made six figures last year off of her travel blog.
“The bigger travel blogs are people who quit their jobs and became nomads — you don’t have to do that,” Woodrow tells INSIDER.
At first, she blogged part-time and kept an office job as a financial advisor for businesses. But about three years later, Woodrow was able to quit her job and focus on Ordinary Traveller full-time.
Though she lives with her boyfriend in San Diego, she travels the world, visiting everywhere from Australia to Nepal.
Keep reading to see what it’s like to make a living travelling the world.
Christy Woodrow -- relaxing here in Cabo, Mexico -- is the full-time blogger behind Ordinary Traveller.
She tells INSIDER she made over six figures last year from blogging about travelling to places like the Cook Islands, pictured here.
She makes money through photo sales, sponsored posts, and paid projects with tourism boards, as well as her freelance writing. Here she is camping in California ...
... And kayaking off of Vancouver Island. While travelling the world for your job may sound fun, it took Woodrow a while to get used to the lack of stability.
'When I was six months into pursuing my blog full-time, I was kind of a basket case,' she recalls to INSIDER. 'I've learned that there will be months when I'm not going to make a lot of money and then sometimes I'll make a ton of money.'
'A lot of the travel bloggers that are making pretty good money with their blogs went into it as a passion,' she says. 'It's important to go into it with that mindset.'
'The first few years I worked 80-hour weeks, and now I try to set certain hours where I work because it can be really consuming,' she says. (It can't all be relaxing in the water, like she is here off the coast of Pinel Island in Saint Martin.)
But while balancing her job and free time can be a challenge, Woodrow says her amazing experiences make it worthwhile, whether it's camping in California or a solo trip to Cabo, Mexico (below).
'My best memories usually have to do with wildlife,' she tells us. 'I went snorkelling with humpback whales in Newfoundland, (which was) a really cool experience because there are only a few places in the world where you can do that.'
She also loves puffins. 'I first saw them on an Island in Scotland,' she says. 'I saw them again in Newfoundland where one of them flew over to us.'
'Go into it with an open mind,' Woodrow advises. 'Whatever happens -- delays or fights with your partner -- it won't always be awesome and perfect. Just take the experience as it comes.'
You can see more of Christy Woodrow's travel tips and follow her adventures on her blog, Facebook, and Instagram.
